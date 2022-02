While the international media focuses on the wonderful story of winner Erin Jackson and eagerly asks questions to Brittany Bowe, who gave her starting ticket to her friend for the Winter Games, Jutta Leerdam is satisfied with her time (37,35) and her fifth place at 500 meters. It has increased her confidence in gold in the 1000 meters. A little further on, Femke Kok is waiting. Her head bowed, her eyes moist.