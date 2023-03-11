Dubai, United Arab Emirates.- According to data from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) only in the year 2023 will they be invested in relocation or nearshoring more than 78 trillion dollars in all Latin America of which around 35 billion will be exclusively in Mexico.

The economic phenomenon of relocation is a business trend that arises from the supply chain crisis which originated during thethe covid-19 pandemicbut above all for the strong economic and diplomatic tensions between the United States of America and China.

It is speculated that the Asian giant has used the pandemic as a kind of ace up the sleeve for the regulation of the economy not only of his country, but of the whole world, since it is already the second global economic powerTheir decisions have consequences for all of humanity.

There are those who say that the Chinese government has closed cities where certain products are produced to cause shortages, which in turn generates an increase in prices, an issue that has exhausted different transnational both American, Canadian and European and have chosen to invest in the Latin American region in an area that until today had not been exploited: technological manufacturing.

The big winner within this whole trend is shaping up to be nothing more and nothing less than Mexico, thanks to its strategic location and the tariff advantages offered by the North American Free Trade Agreementtoday called USMCA. Also due to the large amount of skilled labor that has been professionalized in the last three decades through the entry into force of said treaty, especially in the border area and in the Bajío.

The opportunity lies not only in offering oneself as cheap and well-qualified labor, but in learning to do once and for all what all the nations that have achieved development in the last 50 years have learned to do: master knowledge, innovate one own and compete as equals, it is not unreasonable, it is just what he did South Korea, China and Taiwan and that is where India is shaping up.

In case of South Korea It is emblematic, the first vehicle and electronic assembly plants that came out of being assembled from the USAthe Koreans took that opportunity and with that acquired knowledge they created their own companies as Samsung, LG, KIA and Hyundai.

If the same milestone is to be achieved, the challenge for Mexico is in matter of education, technology and innovationThese, which seem to be matters of luxury or optional acquisition, turn out to be what make the difference between a developed nation and an underdeveloped one.

To the extent that we have a skilled labor force, but above all entrepreneur and a state with a long-term vision, opportunities such as the nearshoring they can become the before and after of a nation.