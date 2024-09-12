MOST OF Brunette in it Senateled by Gerardo Fernandez Norona and Adam Augusto Lopez, finally approved the Judicial Reformwhich sparked an avalanche of negative reactions here and outside of Mexico.

One of the ones that caught the most attention was the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), a think tank conservatives led by Greg Sindelar, who launched a call on his X account to investors who might be considering leaving Mexico following this legislative change.

The Texan foundation invited companies to direct these investments towards Texasarguing that the state offers a stable and business-friendly environment.

And in troubled waters, fishermen profit: it seems that in the North American state they will be seriously considering being an option for the nearshoring.

But really? Texas represents a viable alternative for investors who decide to withdraw from our country?

And, on the other hand, how significant are the implications of Mexican judicial reform in attracting foreign capital?

From the perspective of foreign investors, particularly American ones, legal stability is a key factor when deciding where to place their capital.

The TPPF proposal should not be dismissed, as Texas is one of the main economic engines of the United States, and the state claims to offer a stable regulatory framework and a favorable business environment.

Texas has historically been an attractive region for investment due to its low tax burden, proximity to Mexico and its diversified economy, which includes key sectors such as energy, technology and manufacturing.

In addition, the state governed by Republican Greg Abbott has experienced a boom in terms of population and business growth in recent years, largely due to its business-friendly environment.

However, it is important to note that while Texas offers competitive advantages, it is not a panacea for all the challenges facing investors in Mexico.

Geographical and cultural proximity to Mexico is a relevant factor, but it does not replace the importance of maintaining a framework of solid and predictable commercial relations between both countries.

SPEAKING OF EXITS, I would like to tell you that Cabify, the private transportation platform of Spanish origin, announced its exit from Mexico on October 11, citing the lack of growth and profitability expected in our market. The company headed by Pedro Beraza in Mexico faces strong competition, mainly from Uber and DiDi, which makes its expansion in the country difficult, so now they will focus on more profitable markets, such as Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay, where they will continue to offer their services.

AEROMÉXICO IS CELEBRATING 90 years of operation, announcing major investments to improve its service over the next three years. The company led by Andrés Conesa will receive 25 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the next 18 months, which will optimize fuel savings and reduce noise pollution. In addition, the entire fleet of the Dreamliner 787-8 will adopt a new Premiere class configuration and will have Wi-Fi, just like the MAX and Embraer aircraft.

ALEATICA REPORTED THAT the National Banking and Securities Commission determined that it complied with the observations to its financial statements. Jesús De la Fuente’s people did not impose corrective measures, but requested that toll revenues be recorded as financial assets, not intangible, from 2019 to 2024. This adjustment reaffirms that the payments received during the concession are unconditional. The company led by Rubén López has 30 business days to restate its financial statements and quarterly and annual reports.

ALFA CONGLOMERATE is seeking to raise $400 million through a capital increase. This measure supports the plan of the company led by Álvaro Fernández Garza to spin off its petrochemical division from Alpek to focus on its food business, Sigma, and reduce its debt. The proposal includes the issuance of new shares with a subscription price of 10.75 pesos, available to current shareholders.

More from the same author: