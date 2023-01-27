The personal reduction they are having some tech companies in the United States, but at the same time the need they have for part of the work of Information Technology (IT) is made in Mexico at competitive prices, is promoting newly created companies -or startups- from Jalisco.

Andy Kieffer, founder of Agave Lab, dedicated to the development of startups in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) explained in an interview with MURAL that what is happening in technology companies in the United States is the reduction of their staff by not having Sufficient funds, and that opens nearshoring opportunities – arrival of productive projects from the US – for talent in Perla Tapatia.

And it is that, the competition between companies of Information technology in the United States, coupled with the lack of budget to pay for technology experts at United States prices, has complicated the way companies work in that country, which is why they look for alternatives in Jalisco to have more affordable labor.

“The person in charge of USA They are looking for a solution, they are looking for less expensive markets, they are outsourcing because they can hire developers in Mexico with a smaller budget and at the same time meet the expectations of productivity and results,” he said.

Last year, Agave Lab received between 25 and 35 percent more proposals for “nearshoring” of US companies compared to 2021, which are primarily focused on hiring design talent, software developers, and systems and technology engineers.

“Guadalajara makes sense because of the time zones, it’s not far from San FranciscoIt has a tremendous number of active people who work here, the community, culturally it’s a good fit, in language, all of that makes Guadalajara attractive, Jalisco in general,” he said.

The interested parties are companies located in California and Washington DC from the proptech sectors -digital real estate-, legal technology and solar panels, with which Agave Lab will seek to work in parallel.

“It can be challenging to find and hire UI/UX designers, machine learning, and technology experts in many countries.

“While many companies in the United States face this challenge, Latin America has a greater number of specialized experts who can undertake challenging projects,” Kieffer concluded.

Among the startups promoted by Agave Lab are:

– Fondimex (financial factoring)

-VoxFeed (marketing)

-WaloPay (proptech)

– LobbyFix (control of visits)