A crowd gathered in the streets of Paris to show their opposition to the pension reform project defended by Macron. / AFP

The French unions returned to star in a new day of struggle on Tuesday in their pulse against the pension reform pursued by the president, Emmanuel Macron. In the second major call for strikes and demonstrations, they demanded the withdrawal of the flagship project of the current Élysée tenant and announced future protests for next Tuesday the 7th and Saturday the 11th. Macron wants to progressively raise the minimum retirement age from the current 62 years to 64 in 2030 and set the contribution period necessary to collect a full pension at 43 years.

According to the police prefecture, 1.3 million French people took to the streets across the country to demonstrate their opposition. Of this amount, 87,000 did so in Paris. The CGT union, the organizer of the marches, claimed 2.8 million protesters, including 500,000 from the capital. On January 19, the day of the first mobilization, there was also a dance of figures: 1.2 million protesters, according to the Police, and 2 million, for the power stations.

From Marseille to Paris, passing through Lille, Bordeaux or Toulouse, French citizens demanded the withdrawal of a reform that they consider ineffective, brutal and unfair. They are reluctant to work two more years to be able to retire with a full pension. Seven out of ten French people (72%) oppose Macron’s project, according to a recent poll by the Elabe institute.

Although there were more protesters in the streets than on January 19, the follow-up was less in transport, education, public administration and energy. This is explained by the fact that many French workers prefer to save strike days and not lose a day’s salary in anticipation that the protests will last for weeks and that they will need them later.

Fewer public officials went on strike: 19.4% compared to 28% on the first day of protests, according to figures from the Ministry of Public Administration. But 55% of workers at TotalEnergies’ refineries and fuel depots supported the walkouts, according to the company. The CGT calculated between 75 and 100% of strikers. On January 19, 65% of the employees of this large petrochemical business group went on strike.

In public education, 26.6% of teachers in Primary unemployed and 25.2% in Secondary, according to the Ministry of Education. The centrals assured that they were 50% in Primary and 55% in Secondary. On January 19, there were 42.3% and 34.6%, respectively.

36.5% of the workers of the SNCF, the state railway company, did not go to work due to the protest, which led to the suppression of 423 high-speed trains and thousands of regional trips. Last month the percentage of strikers was 46.3%. In the Paris metro, only the two automatic lines operated normally, while others were closed and some only ran during rush hour.

The Government had planned a strong security device: 11,000 police officers and gendarmes mobilized throughout the country, of which some 4,000 were deployed in Paris. Despite this, there were some incidents at the demonstration in the capital, where there were clashes. Thirty arrests were registered, according to a provisional balance.

The deafness of the Élysée



Macron, for the moment, turns a deaf ear and does not give up. «The pension reform raises questions and doubts. We listen to them. The parliamentary debate opens. It will allow, in transparency, to enrich our project with a course: to guarantee the future of our distribution system. It is our responsibility,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

The unions and the parties of the left, on the other hand, think that the compensation plan is not in danger and that the reform is not necessary. “Mr Macron is going to lose for sure. Nobody wants reform from him. The more days pass, the more opposition there is, ”Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa, the equivalent of Podemos in France, stated at the Marseille demonstration.

“What we now hope is that the government reopens the report and resigns at 64,” said Laurent Berger, general secretary of the French Confederation of Labor (CFDT), one of France’s most influential unions. Philippe Martinez, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), warned that “if the Executive and the President of the Republic continue with this contemptuous tone towards the mobilizations, the tone will have to be hardened and the question of the indefinite strike will be considered.” ».