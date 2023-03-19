Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:45





At least 17 people have died this Sunday in a bus accident near Madaripur, in Bangladesh, which has also left 26 injured after the vehicle plunged into a ditch.

The sub-inspector of the Traffic Police of the region, Abdullahel Baki, has confirmed to the local newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ that the accident occurred around 7.30 in the morning, local time. “Fourteen people have died at the moment, two have died on the way to Life Care Hospital, and another when she was being treated at Panchar Islamia Hospital,” the agent detailed, adding that the bodies have not yet been identified.

With the passing of the hours, the figure has been rising and there are already reports from the international media that point to 19 deaths, although the authorities have not yet updated the official balance.

The vehicle left the city of Khulna at four in the morning bound for Dhaka and 43 passengers on board, as confirmed by the authorities, who are already investigating the matter but have not yet been able to confirm the reason for the accident. Road accidents are common in Bangladesh, often blamed on reckless driving, old vehicles and poor safety standards, killing thousands each year.