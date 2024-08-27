Volunteering is one of the most noble and significant aspects of a country’s social fabric. In Italy, volunteering and commitment within third sector associations not only contribute to collective well-being, but embody fundamental values ​​such as solidarity, altruism and social responsibility. This article will explore the importance of volunteering, illustrating data and statistics on the phenomenon in Italy, and highlighting the values ​​that guide this commitment.

The general picture of volunteering in Italy

Volunteering in Italy is a vital component of the third sector, which includes non-profit organizations, social cooperatives, social promotion associations, and foundations. According to data provided by ISTAT in 2021, approximately 360,000 third sector organizations operate in Italy, a number that demonstrates the spread and importance of these entities in Italian society. Of these organizations, over 93,000 are volunteer associations, which underscores how deeply rooted the culture of volunteering is in our country.

The number of volunteers involved in these organizations is impressive: approximately 6.63 million people in Italy dedicate their time and energy to volunteer activities. This represents over 12% of the Italian population over 14 years old. These numbers highlight the breadth and depth of volunteer commitment in Italy, which is expressed in a wide range of sectors, from social to environmental, from healthcare to education.

The impact on society

Volunteering has a significant impact on Italian society in several ways. First of all, it represents a precious resource for the provision of essential services that the State or the market often fail to adequately cover. Volunteer organizations, in fact, often operate in emergency contexts or in situations of marginalization, providing support to people living in conditions of poverty, loneliness or vulnerability.

According to a report by CSVnet and Fondazione Volontariato e Partecipazione, in 2020 the economic value of the work carried out by volunteers in Italy was estimated at around 7.9 billion euros. This figure not only demonstrates the economic importance of volunteering, but also highlights the substantial contribution that these activities offer to collective well-being and social cohesion.

In addition to the economic aspect, volunteering also promotes a sense of community and belonging. Participating in volunteer initiatives strengthens social bonds, creates solidarity networks and promotes social integration. In a historical period in which loneliness and social isolation are increasing, especially among the most vulnerable segments of the population, the role of volunteering becomes even more crucial.

The core values

Volunteering and the third sector are based on ethical and moral values ​​that guide their actions and objectives. These values ​​not only guide the daily activities of volunteers, but also contribute to spreading a culture of solidarity and social responsibility within Italian society.

Solidarity:Solidarity is the pillar on which all volunteering is based. It implies an active commitment to supporting others, especially the weakest and most vulnerable, and manifests itself in concrete actions that aim to improve the living conditions of others. Altruism:Altruism is at the heart of volunteering. Volunteers act for the good of others, without expecting reward or recognition. This spirit of selfless service is what makes volunteering such a valuable and respected activity. Social Responsibility:Participating in a volunteer association implies a strong sense of responsibility towards the community. Volunteers recognize the importance of contributing to the common good and being an active part in solving social problems. Inclusion:Volunteering promotes social inclusion, breaking down barriers that separate the different components of society. Through its activities, volunteering promotes the integration and participation of all, regardless of their social, economic or cultural condition. Empathy:Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. In volunteering, empathy is essential to building meaningful relationships and providing support beyond material assistance.

The importance of being part of a Third Sector charity

Being part of a third sector charity offers many benefits both personally and collectively. On a personal level, volunteering allows you to develop skills, grow as an individual and experience a sense of accomplishment that comes from contributing to the well-being of others. Furthermore, volunteering can enrich your social network, connecting people with similar values ​​and interests.

From a collective perspective, involvement in a charity strengthens the social fabric and helps create a more equitable and inclusive society. Third sector associations are in fact at the forefront of the fight against inequalities and the promotion of fundamental rights such as access to education, healthcare and social protection.

Furthermore, third sector associations play a fundamental role in raising public awareness on issues of social interest. Through information and advocacy campaigns, these organizations are able to influence public policies and promote legislative changes that favor collective well-being.

The future of volunteering in Italy

The future of volunteering in Italy looks promising, but not without challenges. The aging population, demographic changes and the evolution of digital technologies are transforming the way volunteering is practiced and perceived. Third sector associations will have to adapt to these new realities, developing new strategies to engage young people and to exploit the potential offered by digitalization.

At the same time, it is essential that public institutions adequately recognize and support the work done by volunteers. Initiatives such as the Universal Civil Service are a step in the right direction, but constant commitment is needed to ensure that volunteering continues to be valued and supported as an essential component of the Italian social fabric.

Volunteering is one of the highest expressions of civic participation and social responsibility. In Italy, millions of people dedicate their time and energy to improving the lives of others, contributing to collective well-being and promoting fundamental values ​​such as solidarity, altruism and inclusion.

Third sector associations, as data and statistics show, play a crucial role in ensuring that no one is left behind. Participating in these organizations not only enriches the lives of those who receive help, but also transforms the lives of those who choose to donate their time and skills for the good of others.

In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the importance of volunteering cannot be underestimated. It represents a concrete response to the social, economic and environmental challenges of our time, and a powerful tool for building a more just, equitable and supportive society.

Louis Need

President DONATION Italy APS