Cryptocurrencies experienced an abrupt growth in the year 2021. If there was any doubt, a recent report states that almost half of surveyed cryptocurrency holders made their first purchase last year.

The survey was prepared by Gemini, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, and surveyed 30,000 people from 20 countries between November 2021 and February 2022.

+ UK defines plan to explore potential of cryptocurrencies

According to the report, 41% of the world’s cryptocurrency holders made their first investment in 2021. However, in some of the countries included, the percentage overlaps the average.

In addition, the research found that the main motivation for investing in cryptocurrencies was inflation. In fact, interest in cryptocurrencies among people living in countries with more than 50% depreciation against the dollar was more than five times higher, compared to those living in countries with more stable economies.

As the survey revealed, markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific and the United States saw the biggest growth in the number of people investing in cryptocurrency for the first time.

Despite cryptocurrencies being highly volatile, the Gemini report indicates that 79% of those who claimed to have purchased digital assets in 2021 did so as a long-term investment.

Regarding Europe, the report found that 17% of individuals admit to owning cryptocurrencies. As in Australia (18%), for example, but below the global average of 23%. More than that, only 7% of people who do not own cryptocurrencies would be willing to purchase.

Here, 36% of those who have not yet invested in these cryptoassets mention that the main concern is the lack of legal certainty about cryptocurrency.

