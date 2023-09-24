ABC News and WP poll: almost half of Americans have become worse off under Biden

More than 40 percent of Americans said their financial situation has worsened under current US President Joe Biden. This is stated in survey public opinion channel ABC News and the Washington Post newspaper.

According to the survey, 37 percent of respondents approve of the work of the current president, 56 percent have a negative attitude towards his decisions. Even more Americans rate Biden’s policies on the economy and dealing with migrants unfavorably, with approval rates at the lowest level of Biden’s career.

Also, the rate of impoverishment under him was the highest in 37 years.

74 percent of respondents said the current president is too old to run for a second term.

In May, columnist for the American portal 19FortyFive Brandon Weichert listed the five main mistakes of Joe Biden as President of the United States. First of all, the author accused the current president of failing to protect the country’s external borders.