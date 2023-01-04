An almost blind man is attacked in his home in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht. The perpetrators spray pepper spray in his recently operated eyes, tie him up with tie wraps and make off with mobile phones and a small amount of money. As one of the robbers, the OM points to a prostitute who had just visited the victim. She denies. “I did my job and left.”
Niels Dekker
Latest update:
15:11
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#blind #man #tied #brutally #robbed #left #naked #street #visiting #prostitute
Leave a Reply