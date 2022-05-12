Relatives of victims and survivors of last year’s disaster in the American Surfside have reached a settlement with responsible parties. According to the Miami Herald this concerns an amount of at least 997 million dollars (947 million euros), which can rise to more than one billion dollars.

In the town of Surfside, near Miami, an apartment complex collapsed in June 2021. At least 98 were killed. Bodies in the rubble were searched for at least a month. It is still unknown what caused the apartment building to collapse, but earlier warnings had been issued that the complex was not in good condition and that there was a possible risk of collapse.

In the coming period, it will be necessary to consider how much money the survivors and relatives of the 98 victims will receive. “These victims will receive some degree of relief,” said the lawyer representing the group. The hope is to have the case completed before June 23, the day the apartment building collapsed.

The judge in the case noted that the speed with which the settlement was reached is “extraordinary” due to the size of the settlement and the number of parties charged. For example, the municipality of Surfside, the project developers involved and the association of owners of the building were charged. The developers of a complex next to the collapsed building also had to appear in court because they would have destabilized the site.