Newsweek: Almost a third of Americans supported sending troops to Ukraine

Almost a third of Americans support the idea of ​​sending US troops to Ukraine. These conclusions were reached by specialists from Redfield & Wilton Strategies, who held relevant research specifically for Newsweek.

According to the poll, 31 percent of respondents approved or were strongly in favor of sending US troops to the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

A quarter of the respondents in the country did not support, but did not express objections to the proposed scenario. Another 34 percent opposed the involvement of the US military in the conflict.

It is noted that the answer to the proposed question caused difficulties for one out of ten respondents – such citizens admitted that they did not have an answer.

1500 people took part in the survey. Newsweek journalists indicated that the Pentagon did not comment on the results of the study.

