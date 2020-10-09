In the South Korean city of Ulsan, 88 people were hospitalized after a fire in a multi-storey building.

According to Yonhap, the fire in a residential building with commercial premises occurred on Friday night.

The hospitalized victims were diagnosed with minor injuries and smoke poisoning.

Some people evacuated from the skyscraper were temporarily accommodated in the hotel.

In May of this year, a major fire broke out in a skyscraper in the UAE. All residents were evacuated, which is about 250 families.