In 2:56 minutes, some 750 people, including municipal employees and citizens who went to carry out some procedure at the Municipal Administrative Unit “Lic. Benito Juárez”, were evacuated in the 7.5 Richter scale earthquake drill that took place yesterday at 11 a.m. on the occasion of the National Civil Protection Day.

All the city’s security forces that belong to the Local Committee for Mutual Aid (CLAM) participated in the event, said the head of the Office of the General Directorate of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez. The firefighters rescued three women, one of whom suffered contusion and two others suffered burns. “They were rescued by the Fire Department and delivered to the pre-hospital area of ​​Rescue and the Red Cross,” said the official. He said that 45 elements of Civil Protection participated in the drill, including firefighters, rescuers and the area of ​​inspectors. The maneuver was carried out on the National Day of Civil Protection, which is commemorated every September 19 in memory of the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, he said. At 11:00 in the morning the alarm was activated – since at that time the drill was carried out at a national level – and the response time of the firefighters from the Central Station to the Municipal Presidency was three minutes, said Sergio Rodríguez. “The first victims are rescued in the first five minutes, after that a sweep is done as a first instance, and two sweeps after that to make sure that no one is trapped or injured inside the scene,” he explained. On each of the five floors of the Municipal Presidency there are five brigade members who are the first responders in cases of emergency, he indicated. “They were the first ones who, upon detecting the earthquake alert, began with the evacuation of personnel, once the Fire Department arrives they carry out the rescue or recovery of victims,” he said. The person in charge of Civil Protection said that to promote the culture of prevention in homes, each home should have a fire extinguisher to attack a fire, a smoke detector and evacuation drills. He asserted that in Juárez it is probable that an earthquake will occur, since seismic waves have been felt previously.

They also participate in the Judicial City

A fire drill put volunteer firefighters from the Judicial City to work and ended with the evacuation of 502 people in about three minutes and medical attention for one of them.

After the evacuation, the staff of the State Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) was divided into two meeting points together with some users of the courts, who were invited to leave the complex if they wished or to stay for the entire event. A Command Center was also organized, headed by the presiding judge of the Court, Myriam Hernández Acosta, who was kept informed at all times of what happened in the simulation. According to the Court staff, it was a supposed fire caused by a short circuit that was immediately contained with the help of carbon dioxide extinguishers. The event began inside one of the buildings, where the documentary archive of the complex is concentrated. After the action of the first responders with the extinguishers, a new megaphone alert system alerted those who were at the scene of an emergency, and that they should follow instructions. Two meeting points were set up, one in the parking lot for employees of the Judicial City and another on the esplanade, and depending on where the evacuees were originally located, they were directed to one point or the other. In addition, hydration and first aid points were set up, as well as the command center, made up (in addition to Hernández Acosta) of administrative, security and maintenance personnel. As part of the protocol, the presence of firefighters and paramedics was requested, so unit 11 of the Fire Department and ambulance 1072 of the Government Rescue Unit (URGE) attended, and Barranco Azul Street, where the criminal courts are located, was guarded by Road Safety. After a thorough review by the Fire Department, activities at the criminal justice center were resumed. A total of 426 employees, 75 users and one person who simulated a fracture during the event were evacuated.

