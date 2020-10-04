The case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has changed drastically from social media to industry. During this time, false and false news also appeared on social media and now it seems that the cyber police has started to tighten the screws. Recently, the cyber police has filed a case against some such people.

Yes, there are reports that the cyber police has filed an FIR against an unknown person on Saturday. The man had posted some objectionable comments against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant case, after which this case has been registered against him.

Sushant’s family expressed disappointment after AIIMS report

It is being told that about 80,000 fake news were created, but the police have said that it is investigating how big this case is. One officer said, ‘These numbers can be 8 thousand as well as 80 thousand. At this time it is difficult to say how many fake accounts, progy servers have been used for the post to tell that the post has been done from abroad.

Shiv Sena said – Sushant, Kangana and Pandey were also angry

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that many fake accounts have been detected and actions will be taken on them soon. He said, “The number of fake accounts is in thousands and we are collecting its details.”