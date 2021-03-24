6,852 people turned to Càritas Baleares for the first time in their lives between March and December last year as a result the coronavirus pandemic.

Càritas says the number of families in dire straights increased by 55% in April, May and June 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 as the pandemic gripped the Balearics, shutting down businesses and putting thousands out of work.

The organization had to hire extra volunteer staff to cope with the increase in demand.

Aid

The Càritas Covid campaign has been running for a year in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza and in that time it’s received 1,471,000 euros in donations from 1,840 individuals and 303 companies and institutions. Donations in kind amounted to 135,103 euros 32,107 euros in Mallorca; 52,996 euros in Menorca; and 50,000 euros in Ibiza.

Càritas has distributed 1.2 million euros worth of direct and indirect aid to cover the most urgent and basic needs of those who are suffering because of the coronavirus crisis. 24,624 euros has been spent on medical and protective equipment; 84,887 euros to strengthen staff in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza; 10,130 euros in support of children and 100,000 euros on international cooperation.

Càritas says there are a few factors that exacerbate the inequality between people suffering from poverty and exclusion in the Islands: the wage gap, especially for families with minors; Loneliness amongst the elderly and fear of becoming homeless due to lack of income.

Volunteers

201 new young volunteers have joined Càritas Balears in Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza, that’s a much needed increase of 23%.