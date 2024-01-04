Some 7,000 Palestinians have disappeared in the Gaza Strip since the war between the Islamist group Hamas and Israel began.which are added to the 22,313 dead and 57,296 injured reported to the United Nations by the enclave's Ministry of Health.

These data appear in the daily report on the situation in Gaza of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairswhich emphasizes that 70% of the victims are women and children.

(Also read: Israeli Army confirms the death of a hostage during a rescue operation in Gaza).

Of the missing, he points out that many would still be buried under the rubble. Besides, The organization points out that the UN and other humanitarian entities had been unable to provide vital humanitarian aid for three days until this Wednesday. and urgent to northern Gaza due to delays and denial of access, as well as the danger inherent in the fighting.

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution condemning Israel's response to the recent protests in Gaza and demanding that it consider providing international protection to the Palestinian population. See also A fishing boat with more than 1,500 kilos of cocaine was intercepted near the coast of the Canary Islands

That help that still does not arrive includes life-saving medicines for more than 100,000 Palestinians for 30 daysas well as eight food trucks for people “currently facing catastrophic and life-threatening food insecurity.”

(We recommend: Israel would be negotiating with countries about the resettlement of Gazans after the war).

The UN estimates that 1.9 million Gazans (85% of the population) have started 2024 as internally displaced and that many of them have been forcibly displaced several times and always to survive.

Almost 1.4 million internally displaced people take refuge in 155 facilities of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the five governorates of the Strip, among which Rafah (border with Egypt) is now the main refuge. for them.

More than a million people are in the reduced territory of Rafah, following the intensification of hostilities in Kan Yunis and Deir al Balah, and evacuation orders from the Israeli army.

EFE