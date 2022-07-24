ROME (Reuters) – Nearly 700 migrants were rescued on Saturday off Italy’s southern coast, including five dead, the coast guard said in a statement on Sunday, as the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean increases with more favorable shipping conditions.

Most of the 674 migrants were found on a fishing boat about 200km off the coast of Calabria, Italy’s boot. Others were rescued in the water.

Search and rescue operations were carried out by a merchant ship and Italy’s coast guard and financial police.

The migrants were transferred to port cities in Sicily and Calabria on Sunday morning, according to the statement. The five corpses were taken to the hospital morgue in the Sicilian city of Messina.

More than 34,000 asylum seekers and migrants have landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, up from 25,500 registered in the same period last year, according to data from Italy’s Interior Ministry.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)