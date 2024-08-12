Ciudad Juarez.- Around 600 doses of suspected heroin-like drugs were found and seized outside the Social Readaptation Center (Cereso) number 3 in Ciudad Juárez, the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) reported.

The above was made during the surveillance tours of the prison perimeter carried out by the Penitentiary System staff on Sunday morning, which are carried out as part of the security protocol.

During these actions, the substance was found wrapped in a towel inside the garbage containers. After these events, the rest of the containers were checked, without finding any more suspicious material.

The seized substance was made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for investigation.

Following the arrests, investigations and scrutiny were reinforced, in conjunction with the Penitentiary System, to clarify the facts, with the aim of maintaining a system strictly within the law.