At least 57,000 Palestinians have been affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria. Such data are provided by the press service of the UN Middle East Agency for Relief and Works for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on February 7.

UNRWA needs $2.7 million to support approximately 57,000 Palestinian refugees affected by the earthquake in Syria and areas close to Damascus. website organizations.

Northern Syria is said to be home to some 62,000 Palestinians living in and around four camps: Camp Latakia, Camp Neirab, Camp Ein al-Tal and Camp Hama. The agency also confirmed the death of six people from among the refugees, four of them children.

UNRWA teams have found that people are in need of medicines and non-food items such as blankets, mattresses and hygiene products.

“Following the devastating earthquake in Syria, already vulnerable Palestinian refugees are in dire need of assistance and rely almost entirely on UNRWA. Undoubtedly, among those tragically affected in the northwest there are still Palestinian refugees, who can only be reached through Turkey,” the report said.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic reported that since the first earthquake, at least 285 repeated tremors have been registered in the country. The country’s emergency services have been put on high alert. Now rescue groups of more than 12 thousand people are working on the ground.

Syrian provinces were also affected by the disaster. The victims of the tragedy in Syria were 812 people, more than 1.4 thousand people suffered.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the leaders of Turkey and Syria in connection with the numerous victims. He stated that Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.