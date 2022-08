How did you feel about this matter?

A woman and girl walk in the “7 de Maio” community in Malagana, Colombia, on October 21, 2021. Many Venezuelan immigrants live in precarious conditions in the community.

The special commission of the National Assembly (parliament) of Venezuela that investigates crimes against migrants assured this Tuesday that 4,918 Venezuelans were murdered in several Latin American countries during the migratory wave that affected the country in the last decade, but did not clarify the exact period. in which these cases were reported.

“We can say that to date we have 4,918 Venezuelan men and women who, unfortunately, have been murdered in Colombian, Peruvian, Ecuadorian and other regional territories,” said the president of this legislative commission, Julio Chávez, in statements to the state channel “Venezolana de Television” (VTV).

Chavez assured that the details of each murder are recorded with the names of the victims and the place where the incidents took place, “which allows the possibility of taking the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC)”, according to a press release from the AN

He also stated that the commission is working on a bill to “reintegrate migrants who wish to return en masse” to the country.

“We are studying policies to receive and reintegrate these migrants, 70% of those registered in Argentina are willing to return to Venezuela, and the same is true of migrants from other countries. We are adapting Venezuelan legal regulations to reintegrate them,” he said. .

This special commission, according to the AN, was created in November last year and is responsible for investigating crimes against Venezuelan migrants.

According to the latest update of the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants of Venezuela (R4V), as of July 12, approximately 6,150,000 people have left the country, of which 5,090,000 live in Latin America and the Caribbean.