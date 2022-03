An elderly woman is evacuated from Mariupol across the Ukraine-Russia border.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Nearly 5,000 people were killed in the city of Mariupol since the city was besieged by the Russian military, a spokesperson for the city’s mayor said on Monday.

Tetiana Lomakina, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, responsible for humanitarian corridors, also announced the death toll. “About 5,000 people were buried, but they were not buried for ten days because of the continuous bombing.” With the number of people under the rubble, the number of people killed in Mariupol could be twice as high, the adviser told AFP.

According to other data released by the city, 90% of the buildings in Mariupol were damaged and about 40% were destroyed.