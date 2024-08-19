More than 700 hectares of forest have burned in the fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon next to the Encinarejo reservoir and the Sierra de Andújar natural park (Jaén). The fire has forced the evacuation of some 500 people who live in the scattered houses of this tourist area, which is one of the main strongholds of the Iberian lynx. The Andalusian Government declared the emergency phase, operational situation 1, of the Andalusian Forest Fire Emergency Plan due to the risk to people and property. The fire, which was located in a forest area with an abundance of Mediterranean forest, is already the largest of those recorded this summer in Andalusia. At eight in the evening, the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, announced that the fire has been stabilised. “Good news: they have just stabilised the forest fire in Andújar. “I am glad that the evacuated people can return home from 9:00 p.m. onwards,” the Andalusian president wrote in a message on his profile on the social network X.

The Andalusian Government delegate in Jaén, Jesús Estrella, had indicated during the morning from the advanced command post that the fire affects a perimeter of more than 20 kilometres. It started on Sunday afternoon, although the work of the Infoca plan personnel has managed to stop the temperature inversion and slow the advance of the flames during the early morning. Almost 200 personnel and 17 aircraft are working to try to put out the fire. According to the Junta delegate, the priority during the morning was focused on the head and southern sector of the fire to protect the numerous residential areas scattered around the area, especially in the vicinity of La Lancha.

Early this morning the wind was blowing at ten kilometres per hour and the relative humidity was 20% in the area affected by the fire. However, Infoca technicians feared a change in wind conditions early this afternoon, which could make the firefighting work more difficult, where 13 aircraft are working after the incorporation today of 5 cargo planes on land, two amphibians, 2 FOCA and 1 ACO. The work of the Canadair seaplanes of the Air Force, based in Malaga, has also been intense.

The high temperatures in this area these days did not help either, with 40 degrees in this region of the upper part of the Guadalquivir valley where the highest temperatures in the country are usually recorded for much of the summer. The Andalusian Government has urged residents and tourists to refrain from going to the Sierra de Andújar in order to avoid risks. In addition, there are five local roads closed as a result of the fire. Of the 500 people who have had to leave their homes (most of them second homes), 60 have been relocated to the Hotel Del Val de Andújar. Nearby, in Montoro (Córdoba), another fire had broken out this afternoon, in the Yeguada El Eucalipto area. Three light aircraft and two amphibians are already participating in the extinguishing work.