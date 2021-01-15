A total of 49 municipalities within the province of Granada will be closed off starting Monday morning, announced by the Junta PM, Juanma Moreno.
This means that residents belonging to the municipalities listed below will not be able to leave its town limits. The list is based on the accumulated contagion figures; those with more than 500 news cases in the last 14 days.
The Junta has also raised the alert level to 4.2 in municipalities with 1,000 or more new cases in the last 14 days which means that all non-essential businesses will have to close. In other words, 16 of the 49 municipalities will have to close their bars etc.
The restrictions come into force one minute after 23.59h Sunday night; in other words, 00.01h Monday morning.
The 49 municipalities affected are:
Guadahortuna
Colomera
Cortes and Graena
Campotejar
Valley
Benalúa
Polopos
Gorafe
Láchar
Herneja
Albuñuelas
Pedro Martinez
Dehesas de Guadix
Pinewood
Iznalloz
Purullena
Alfacar
Morelábor
Illora
Juviles
Burnt
Asset
Dangers
Niguelas
Guadix buds
Chauchina
Zújar
Ogíjares
Húetor Vega
Carataunas
Moraleda de Zafayona
The Malahá
Montillana
Benalúa de las Villas
Algarinejo
Vega buds
Calicasas
Beas of Granada
Huelma Sales
Fornes
Moclin
Capileira
Sorvilán
Portugos
Padul
Alamedilla
Huelago
Torre-Cardela
The 16 municipalities that will have to close all non-essential businesses are:
Montillana
Benalúa de las Villas
Algarinejo
Vega buds
Calicasas
Beas of Granada
Huelma Sales
Fornes
Moclin
Capileira
Sorvilán
Portugos
Padul
Alamedilla
Huelago
Torre-Cardela
In those municipalities that have been confined, businesses that are considered essential are:
* Medical centers and services
* Social services
* Pharmacies
* Veterinary surgeries
* Municipal markets
* Opticians and Orthopedic shops
* Health centers, services and establishments.
* Shops that sell hygiene products
* News agents, bookshops and stationers
* Florists
* Gasoline stations
* Mechanical workshops
* Repair services and building-material suppliers
* Hardware stores
* ITV Stations
* Tobacconists
* Electronics and phone shops
* Pet shops
* Home-delivery services
* Dry cleaners
* Hairdressers
* Domestic help
* Street Markets
As for the rest of the residents of the province of Granada:
* All businesses: bars, restaurants and shops close at 18.00h.
* Four people max at gatherings and in the hostelry sector
* The borders of the province are closed; ie, you can’t leave the province unless it is essential (work, etc)
Therefore, if you live on the Costa Tropical, you have mobility between municipalities as long as you remain within the province and do not enter one of the towns that have been locked down.
There are at least three municipalities in the Alpujarra affected, but apart from them, you have freedom of movement to come down to the coast, for example.
Things might change, but that is the situation at the moment.
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
.
