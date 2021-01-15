A total of 49 municipalities within the province of Granada will be closed off starting Monday morning, announced by the Junta PM, Juanma Moreno.

This means that residents belonging to the municipalities listed below will not be able to leave its town limits. The list is based on the accumulated contagion figures; those with more than 500 news cases in the last 14 days.

The Junta has also raised the alert level to 4.2 in municipalities with 1,000 or more new cases in the last 14 days which means that all non-essential businesses will have to close. In other words, 16 of the 49 municipalities will have to close their bars etc.

The restrictions come into force one minute after 23.59h Sunday night; in other words, 00.01h Monday morning.

The 49 municipalities affected are:



Guadahortuna

Colomera

Cortes and Graena

Campotejar

Valley

Benalúa

Polopos

Gorafe

Láchar

Herneja

Albuñuelas

Pedro Martinez

Dehesas de Guadix

Pinewood

Iznalloz

Purullena

Alfacar

Morelábor

Illora

Juviles

Burnt

Asset

Dangers

Niguelas

Guadix buds

Chauchina

Zújar

Ogíjares

Húetor Vega

Carataunas

Moraleda de Zafayona

The Malahá

Montillana

Benalúa de las Villas

Algarinejo

Vega buds

Calicasas

Beas of Granada

Huelma Sales

Fornes

Moclin

Capileira

Sorvilán

Portugos

Padul

Alamedilla

Huelago

Torre-Cardela

The 16 municipalities that will have to close all non-essential businesses are:



Montillana

Benalúa de las Villas

Algarinejo

Vega buds

Calicasas

Beas of Granada

Huelma Sales

Fornes

Moclin

Capileira

Sorvilán

Portugos

Padul

Alamedilla

Huelago

Torre-Cardela

In those municipalities that have been confined, businesses that are considered essential are:



* Medical centers and services

* Social services

* Pharmacies

* Veterinary surgeries

* Municipal markets

* Opticians and Orthopedic shops

* Health centers, services and establishments.

* Shops that sell hygiene products

* News agents, bookshops and stationers

* Florists

* Gasoline stations

* Mechanical workshops

* Repair services and building-material suppliers

* Hardware stores

* ITV Stations

* Tobacconists

* Electronics and phone shops

* Pet shops

* Home-delivery services

* Dry cleaners

* Hairdressers

* Domestic help

* Street Markets

As for the rest of the residents of the province of Granada:

* All businesses: bars, restaurants and shops close at 18.00h.

* Four people max at gatherings and in the hostelry sector

* The borders of the province are closed; ie, you can’t leave the province unless it is essential (work, etc)

Therefore, if you live on the Costa Tropical, you have mobility between municipalities as long as you remain within the province and do not enter one of the towns that have been locked down.

There are at least three municipalities in the Alpujarra affected, but apart from them, you have freedom of movement to come down to the coast, for example.

Things might change, but that is the situation at the moment.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)