In Moscow, by the end of 2023, 48 ownerless heating system bypasses will be eliminated. On Sunday, February 12, it was reported on website city ​​hall of the capital.

As Peter Biryukov, the head of the metropolitan municipal complex, said, the implementation of a three-year program for the elimination of bypasses is currently being completed.

“Over the entire period, we will remove 80 such structures, 32 bypasses have already been dismantled, this year we will eliminate 48 more sections,” Biryukov quotes “Moscow 24”.

According to him, once ground communications were erected by companies that carried out repair work, but at some point went bankrupt and did not remove them back underground. Ownerless bypasses spoil the appearance of courtyard areas and create inconvenience for citizens, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Dismantling of bypasses takes place in several stages. First, specialists lay underground pipes, and then dismantle ground structures.

Biryukov noted that the supply of water and heat to the residents of the capital after the dismantling of the bypasses will be provided by underground utilities. He added that we are talking about dismantling only ownerless bypasses, they will continue to be used in other construction works.

Bypasses are called temporary pipelines of heating systems. They are laid on the surface and are needed for repair or construction work, so that the supply of heat and hot water takes place as usual, explains RIAMO.

In autumn, two large communication collectors were repaired in Moscow – Vernadsky Prospekt and Autumn. Specialists updated drainage systems and waterproofing of building structures, restored the destroyed layer of concrete, made anti-corrosion protection of reinforcement, replaced metal support posts and shelves.