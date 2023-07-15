In the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, about 400,000 people have already passed medical examinations. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko on Saturday, July 15.

“Prophylactic examinations and medical examinations in new regions have already passed almost 400 thousand citizens,” he said “RIA News”.

The minister explained that citizens who are diagnosed with any diseases will receive all the necessary treatment, including high-tech assistance in medical institutions at their place of residence, as well as in other regions of the country.

At the end of June, Murashko said that residents of new regions do not need to present a compulsory medical insurance policy (OMI) to receive medical care until the end of 2023. He clarified that in Russia, including new regions, compulsory medical insurance policies are issued electronically and can be printed on the public services portal.

At the end of May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a medical examination of the adult population in new regions of the country. The head of state also noted that more than 300,000 children have already been examined in the new regions.

On September 30, 2022, the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of Russia following referendums held from September 23 to 27.