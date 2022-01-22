In France, on January 22, mass actions were held against vaccine passes, which will begin to operate in France from Monday. About 38 thousand people became participants in the demonstrations, the agency reports. France Presse with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

It is reported that of these, 5.2 thousand people walked through the streets of Paris. Outside the capital, a large demonstration took place in Marseille, it numbered about 1 thousand participants.

Paris France 🇫🇷 Human Tide vs The Police 🔥 Why they even bother… Long Live the People 🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/suc5ezhqxc — (@risemelbourne) January 22, 2022

Most of the approximately 170 actions took place in a peaceful manner. At the same time, two officials from Perpignan in the south of France said that they were attacked by a group of opponents of forced vaccination. According to them, more than 250 people went to their office and started banging on the windows. In addition, aggressive citizens insulted and hit several times a local deputy from the ruling Republic on the March party, Romain Grau, and the parliamentary adviser to the head of the Ministry of Justice, Guillem Gerville, when they went out to talk to the people.​

People have had enough of this tyranny. Montpellier, France. pic.twitter.com/LCVbVVHUuc — Peter Niblett (@Peteuk001) January 21, 2022

The fact that mass actions against vaccine passes were held in the center of Paris was reported earlier on Saturday by an Izvestia correspondent. In the published footage from the scene, you can see how many people move through the streets of Paris. Participants of the actions hold slogans and flags in their hands. At the same time, next to the speakers are police officers who are watching what is happening.

The day before, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that in the country from January 24, everyone over the age of 16 will be asked for a vaccine pass when visiting concert venues, stadiums, and restaurants. In addition, such a certificate will become mandatory for flights, the TV channel reported. France 24.

The French Parliament on January 16 approved a bill introducing vaccine passes for visiting cafes, theaters, museums and other public places. The vaccine pass, according to the bill, will apply to the French over the age of 16. The document will be issued only in case of completing the full course of vaccination (two main injections with EU-approved drugs and a third, booster, vaccination)

On January 9, around 105,000 people in France took part in protests against the introduction of vaccine passes. It is noted that 18 thousand people took to the streets in Paris.

On June 8, the European Parliament, during the final vote, approved the introduction of coronavirus certificates in the European Union from July 1. It is known that citizens who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as Chinese Sinopharm, can receive permission to visit the EU countries. Russian drugs are not yet included in this list.