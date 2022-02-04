In the case surrounding the violent death of Carlo Heuvelman on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, almost forty witnesses will be heard in the coming months. The court in Lelystad determined this on Friday. The court thus complied with a series of requests from the lawyers of the nine suspects in total.











The 27-year-old Heuvelman died last summer on the Spanish island of Mallorca due to nightlife violence. He was seriously assaulted on July 14, shortly after 2 a.m. along with friends during a confrontation on the boulevard of the seaside resort of El Arenal. Heuvelman ended up unconscious on the street, after which he is said to have been kicked several times. The victim from Waddinxveen died of his injuries on Sunday 18 July.

During a preliminary hearing two weeks ago, almost all lawyers took the position that additional witness interviews are necessary to clarify the precise role of their clients. In many cases, this is still unclear. A total of 36 suspects, victims and eyewitnesses are called for the interrogations.

The main suspect in the case is Hilversummer Sanil B. (19). DNA traces of Heuvelman were found on one of his shoes. B., who denies being guilty of the fatal assault, is the only suspect remaining in custody. The court ruled on Friday that there will be a so-called counter-investigation into the DNA material by an organization other than the NFI (Netherlands Forensic Institute). B.’s counsel had asked for this.

B. belonged to a group of young men of less than twenty years old who were involved in several violent incidents on Mallorca that evening and, in the words of the Public Prosecution Service, left a trail of violence across the island. With others, he is also suspected of attempted manslaughter on a friend of Heuvelman, who was beaten and kicked when he was already lying on the ground. Images of this were on GeenStijl. A second man was also kicked and kicked while he was already on the ground.

The next preparatory session will be held on 13 April in the criminal case. It is not yet clear when the case will be dealt with.