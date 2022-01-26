US Coast Guard vessel searching for shipwrecked people in Florida as seen from one of the rescue helicopters. / Reuters

Some 39 people were missing in a shipwreck that occurred Saturday night off the coast of Florida, about 42 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday. The boat left the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas and capsized due to bad weather conditions. Despite the weather, none of the crew members were wearing life jackets, one of the survivors assured.

The Coast Guard believes the boat was being used for human smuggling. Various rescue ships and aircraft continue to search the area between Bimini and Fort Pierce. Yesterday they found the body of one of the 39 disappeared. “We found a body that is going to be transferred to the coast,” said Captain Jo Ann Burdian, commander of the Coast Guard in the Miami sector, yesterday.

Three days after the incident, the chances of finding survivors are slim. “The longer they are at sea, without food, without drinking water, with cold, sun and sea conditions… Every moment that passes is more desperate and unlikely that someone has been able to survive,” Burdian clarified.