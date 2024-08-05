Bangladesh Army Chief, Waker-Uz-Zamanconfirmed on Monday the resignation of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and announced the formation of an interim government, after several weeks of violence in the streets during the student protests that have caused nearly 300 deaths.

“An interim government will be formed and all activities of the country will be carried out through it,” Zaman said in an official statement to the press.

Zaman called for an end to the violence and said that the formation of a caretaker government would now be discussed with the country’s president, Shahabuddin Chuppu.

He also said that “the murderers” and those responsible for “the injustices” committed against the students during the protests will be brought to trial.

“Please continue to trust the Army. I take full responsibility for saving your lives and property,” he added.

The Army chief also said that “peace and discipline will be restored in the country,” but to do so he asked the population to cooperate and refrain from acts of “vandalism, murder, skirmishes and confrontations.”

Bangladeshi Military Photo:AFP Share

He also thanked the leaders of “all the main parties” for their presence, adding that he had held fruitful talks with them.

The statement came minutes after local media outlet Prothom Alo reported that Hasina had left the country by military helicopter at 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 GMT), accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

Sources cited by the outlet said they have left for India.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday. After news of her departure was made public, many of them entered the building, according to television images.

Bangladeshi Channel 24 showed footage of dozens of citizens at the official residence, Ganabhaban, carrying away furniture, refrigerators and even crockery in a victorious mood. Many of them stopped to wave to the television cameras, arms raised after months of protests.

The protesters had taken to the streets despite the curfew ordered by the government last night, in response to a day of violence due to student protests that began peacefully five weeks ago, but ended up turning violent amid complaints about harsh police repression.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. Photo:AFP Share

What is known about the protests

Nearly 300 people, mostly students and civilians, were killed during the violent clashes that plunged Bangladesh into chaos.

The student protests began to demand an end to public employment quotas they consider discriminatory in one of the world’s poorest countries, but ended with demands for the resignation of Hasina and her government after the deaths of protesters.

Hasina took office in January for her fourth consecutive term after clearly winning an election that was boycotted by the opposition.