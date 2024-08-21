Home World

Every year, millions of pilgrims flock to Iraq for the Arbain festival of mourning. (Symbolic image) © Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Serious accidents occur again and again during the travel season in Iran. Now a tragedy has occurred involving Pakistani pilgrims. The reason is still unclear.

Tehran – At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims have died in a serious bus accident in Iran. 23 other people were injured in the accident in the central province of Yasd, the state news agency Irna reported. 14 of the injured passengers are in a critical condition.

According to the state agency, the pilgrims were on their way to Iraq on Tuesday evening for the Arbain memorial festival, which is important for Shiites. How the accident happened is still unclear. A photo published by Irna showed a badly damaged bus lying on its roof and a partially collapsed building front in the background. According to Irna, the dead and injured will be flown back to their homeland in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences on social media. “I have instructed our (diplomatic) mission in Tehran to provide all possible assistance to the affected families,” Sharif wrote on the X platform.

Arbain is a Shiite Islamic commemoration ceremony that takes place 40 days after Ashura and mourns the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680. At that time, disputes about the rightful successor to Mohammed had broken out. This conflict eventually gave rise to the two major branches of Islam, the Sunnis and the Shiites. Millions of Shiites from all over the world flock to Iraq every year.

In Iran, serious accidents occur again and again, especially during the travel season. dpa