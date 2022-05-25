Almería has turned the page of the blow that meant not beating Alcorcón and is now focused on next Sunday’s match (it will finally be played at 8:00 p.m. and not at 6:30 p.m.) in Leganés. The fans have gone from disappointment to hope, trusting that their team will ascend this week directlyavoiding promotion. The Indálica fans have mobilized and it is expected that around 2,000 Almerian people will be in Butarque on Sunday.

Specific, the rojiblanco club puts up half a thousand tickets for sale, while the Peñas Federation has another package with the same number. In addition, Almería has also provided 110 tickets to its largest entertainment group, while other fans will purchase their tickets on the Leganés website, so one of the largest trips in the history of the Almeria entity is expected.

The seats that Almería puts on sale, for the visiting sector of Butarque, are intended only for UDA subscribers, having a price of 35 euros after Leganés has increased the usual cost. They can be purchased this Wednesday and Thursday at the club headquarters, located in the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Season ticket holders must purchase with their card and only one ticket can be purchased per season ticket, each person being able to carry a maximum of four season tickets.

On the Leganés website, fans can buy them from this Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m., costing 35 euros for the background; 40 on the side and lower stand, and 45 on the upper stand. Tickets are also available in person at the Butarque store from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. hours before the start of the meeting, in all cases with a maximum number of four seats per person.

In addition, the rojiblanca entity offers free buses to all those subscribers and supporters clubs who buy tickets, with the collaboration of the Almería City Council and the former UDA councilor, Onofre Díaz, who will bear the costs of one of the buses. On your website, The UDA thanks Leganés “for the facilities they have given to increase the capacity of their visiting stands”.