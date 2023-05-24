Protesters hold photos of survivors of clergy abuse in Illinois in 2011. Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Some 2,000 Illinois children were sexually abused by Catholic priests between 1950 and 2010, according to a report from the state attorney general’s office released Tuesday, which also details how the abuse was often condoned and concealed by church superiors. , a pattern similar to that of the cases perpetrated for decades in the diocese of Boston whose revelation contributed to a large extent to uncover this scourge in the United States.

The 696-page report, released by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, corroborates allegations of abuse filed against 451 Catholic priests in the state’s six dioceses, with a toll of at least 1,997 victims over the past seven decades, the double of those registered in Pennsylvania in the same period of time, another of the great cases of the black list of the American Church. The text publishes for the first time the names of 149 priests and religious who, according to the investigation, have been the subject of credible complaints. As Raoul points out in the report’s foreword, the investigation was launched in 2018 by her predecessor, Lisa Madigan, who accused the Church of underreporting cases, initially identifying 103 abusers in her ranks. Of the 451 mentioned in the report, 330 have died.

The Illinois revelation adds to a long list of investigations around the world, especially in Latin America, on sexual abuse in institutions dependent on the Catholic Church such as schools, boarding schools or parishes, as well as the systematic practice of covering up predators. and transfer them to other destinations, thus spreading the danger. The Oscar-winning film Spot light, about the investigation of the Boston Globe newspaper that uncovered the abuses in that diocese of Massachusetts, recounts well the cloak of silence first and the sudden transfer of the annoying priests later. “Decades of decisions and policies by the Catholic hierarchy have allowed known child molesters to go into hiding, often in plain sight,” Raoul said.

Abuse scandals have undermined the Church’s reputation and been a major challenge to Pope Francis, who has passed a series of measures over the past decade aimed at holding the curia accountable, with mixed results due to internal resistance. The US Church has had to pay millions of dollars to avoid lawsuits, to the point that between 2004 and 2009 seven dioceses declared bankruptcy to avoid payment. Just last year, a New Jersey diocese agreed to pay $87.5 million to 300 victims, and a month later, the Santa Fe archdiocese allocated $121 million to that end. As of 2007, the Church in the US had disbursed more than $1.4 billion in compensation.

In Illinois, investigators have pored over thousands of files, spent hours interviewing Church representatives, and reviewed more than 600 victim complaints. Many cannot resort to justice due to the prescription of the crimes, committed in some cases decades ago. The report, however, aspires to partially repair the victims, whom it does not describe as such, but rather as “survivors”.

“These perpetrators may never be held accountable in court, but by naming them here, the intention is to offer public accountability and a measure of healing for survivors who have suffered for a long time in silence,” the attorney general stressed in the notice. “Almost all those interviewed by the attorney general report some episode of mental disorder as a result of the abuse,” the text says.

Among the documented cases, presented by parishes and indicating the number of victims – mostly children, but also some girls and young women – is that of Father Francis Skube, who came to the diocese of Belleville in the late 1950s or early of the sixties His sexual interest in children was never a secret, as a March 1959 letter to the diocese from a village parish priest warned: “Skube will cause great spiritual harm while he poses as religious.” The warning did not stop Skube from abusing three minors.

Of Father Robert Mayer, the report indicates that the Archdiocese of Chicago received complaints for years, despite which “it refused to remove him from the ministry.” Another priest, Thomas Francis Kelly, abused more than 15 boys between the ages of 11 and 17 in various parishes during the 1960s and 1970s.

About 3.5 million Catholics lived in Illinois in 2019, according to the local Bishops’ Conference, representing 27% of the state’s population. The six dioceses of Illinois had about 950 parishes and more than 2,200 priests.