If you are interested or have started a procedure to obtain US citizenship, You should know that the last step, if you pass the exams and meet all the requirements, is to attend an oath ceremony. This type of event carries a strong emotional charge and is a source of pride and excitement for most, which is why they highlighted that about 200 people attended a mass ceremony to take their oath of allegiance.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), is the entity in charge of immigration procedures and, frequently, Throughout the United States, it performs naturalization ceremonies so that those who carry out the process accept the country as their nation with all the obligations and privileges that this implies.

Pledge of Allegiance events are held in different venues, but some stand out above others, for example, those held on July 4, to celebrate the United States’ Independence Day. But recently, A ceremony held at the Illinois State Fair attracted attention.

The Illinois State Fair takes place during the month of August. and features a variety of activities over the course of an average of ten days. This event has been taking place since 1953 and features attractions for the whole family.

In its 2024 edition, which took place between August 8 and 18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, it had a special moment because, as Uscis shared through its account on X, Nearly 200 people took the oath of allegiance and became new American citizens.

The agency highlighted that they were surrounded by a vibrant festive spirit and He congratulated everyone for achieving this goal in their lives. It should be noted that During fiscal year 2023, 878,500 people became new U.S. citizens through naturalization ceremonies held throughout the country.

What are oath ceremonies in the U.S. citizenship process?

The final step to becoming an American citizen is to attend the allegiance ceremony. After presenting the evidence and interviews with immigration officials, and receiving an affirmative response to your application, USCIS will send you Form N-445, or Notice of Naturalization Oath Ceremony, which will specify the details of your event.

On the indicated day and time, you must present your form and your green card, which you must hand in. Afterwards, You must take the oath of loyalty to the nation, for which an official will slowly read the oath in parts and you will be asked to repeat it. Once you complete the process, you will receive your naturalization certificate. through which one formally becomes an American citizen.