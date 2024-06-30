If your house is a mess and you don’t feel like tidying it up, perhaps after reading this information you’ll want to get to work with your partner, because research has found that Doing certain household chores is a simple and productive way to rekindle the flame of passion.

According to a survey conducted by Talker Research, for Swiffer Unstopables, which considered 2,000 adults, half of whom are in a relationship, found that 67 percent of Americans said that A clean and fresh-smelling house would make them more likely to be intimate with their partner.

The sample included people from generation Z and millennials who even stated that the issue of cleanliness is so important that almost seven out of ten consider that The simple act of seeing your partner clean is arousing. They even said that they would rather receive a clean house as a gift than something of value.

This is especially important for women who, for the most part, said find the smell of a clean house attractive.

Probably because of the above, 82 percent of those surveyed assured who put extra effort into cleaning before bringing a date home. But cleanliness at home is not only related to a good impact on new partners, positive hygiene habits are favorable for long-term relationships.

34 percent of those who have cleaning habits similar to those of their partner noted that they have been together for at least five years and 65 percent said they equally share household chores and thank each other for doing tasks like doing laundry, dishes and sweeping.

However, not surprisingly, women are more likely to feel that Tasks are not shared equally.

A clean home can rekindle the flame of passion. Photo:iStock

Lack of cleanliness affects relationships

Respondents made it clear that the Cleanliness is a very important factor in maintaining long-term relationships or just to enjoy a moment of intimacy, and this is also reinforced when we talk about the lack of hygiene.

68 percent of respondents said a dirty-smelling house would be a deciding factor in not continuing a relationship. Even 43 assured that would walk out of a date immediately if they found poor hygiene in their partner’s home.

It could also be a factor for the relationship not to progress, since 65 percent said that it is unlikely to move with your partner if he or she does not have good hygiene habits.

Finally, it should be said that beyond seeking a loving relationship, eight out of ten Americans stated that they consider a home as a reflection of its owner, so House cleanliness can affect your perception of someone.