New alliance in the self-employed group. The Zaragoza Provincial Auto-Taxi Association (APATZ) will integrate 1,600 taxi drivers in the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations-ATA Aragon in order to join forces in defense of the self-employed of this professional group.

This integration will result in a greater institutional representationin addition to having specialized advice in various areas such as tax, labor and legal so that taxi drivers can carry out their day-to-day activity with certainty.

It will also be produced in a greater negotiation capacity before public administrations, positively resulting in the defense of the rights of the group and the possibility of influencing policies that directly affect them.

Both organizations will also establish synergies to jointly develop activities that contribute to defending the rights of taxi professionals.

Likewise, APATZ will have the specialized advice and institutional support of ATA and will help its associates to boost your businesses through digitalization. In this way, taxi drivers will benefit from ATA services, in addition to the special app ATA taxi drivers have developed with the help of the Digital Kit.