Highlights: The parade takes place every year on 26 January on the occasion of Republic Day

Despite the Corona epidemic, the ongoing preparations for the parade next year

Thousands of soldiers had reached Delhi, about 150 of them were found positive.

Quarantine done in Delhi Cantt, almost all without symptoms

new Delhi

Around 150 soldiers who arrived in Delhi to participate in the parade on Republic Day and Army Day have been found to be Kovid positive. These soldiers were tested before being sent to the safe bubble and some positives have been found. The Hindu quoted sources as saying that almost all are asymptomatic. Soldiers found positive have been quarantined in Delhi Cantonment. These soldiers are among the few thousand soldiers who were tested. In such a situation, the necessary protocols have been set to conduct the parade safely.

Thousands of soldiers visit Delhi every year in December. Participates in parades on Republic Day and Army Day. Despite the Kovid epidemic, preparations are being held for the parade on Rajpath on 26 January next year. India has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2021 celebrations. He is coming to India despite a new Kovid strain in the UK, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

British PM will be chief guest after 27 years

This will be his first major overseas trip since Johnson took over last year. On his visit to India, Boris has said that “I am very happy to visit India early next year”. It will be after a gap of 27 years that the Prime Minister of Britain will be the chief guest on India’s 70th Republic Day next month. Earlier in 1993, British Prime Minister John Major participated in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Bolsonaro was the chief guest this year

For Republic Day 2020, India appointed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest. This was the third time that a Brazilian head of state graced the Republic Day parade. Earlier in the year 1996 and 2004, the President of Brazil came here on this occasion. Every year during the celebrations, the world also gets an opportunity to see India’s cultural diversity with military might.