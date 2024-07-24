Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 11:40











30% of public employment in Bangladesh was reserved for descendants of the “freedom fighters” who participated in the 1971 war that gave the country independence from Pakistan. To this percentage had to be added other quotas for women (10%); inhabitants of marginal districts (10%); ethnic minorities (5%); and people with disabilities (1%); so only 44% of civil servants were chosen “on the basis of their merits.”

Critics of this system rightly criticised the fact that these quotas served the government to create a patronage network that served the interests of the party from within the institutions, and that they chronicled the ineffectiveness of an administration marked by endemic corruption. In short: it was the nepotism that we know in many countries taken to its extreme. And, for this reason, violent protests led Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to abolish it in 2018.

But, curiously, the High Court ruled to reinstate it last June. And anger has once again set the streets alight. This time with particularly tragic consequences: different sources estimate that nearly 150 people have died. And this cannot be confirmed because Bangladesh has responded like any state in the midst of an authoritarian drift: cutting off the Internet and preventing the work of the media.

That is why today we are focusing on a topic that sounds far away but is suffered by everyone to varying degrees.

These are the three topics we will address:

Protests in Bangladesh Nepotism causes a bloodbath

Protesting works. But the price of protest varies widely from one country to another. In Bangladesh, it can easily cost one’s life, even though the country prides itself on being a democracy. Unfortunately, as in many other countries, the former East Pakistan is mired in an authoritarian drift that affects the rights and freedoms of its 170 million inhabitants. This has been confirmed by the protests against public employment quotas, which have been led mainly by students. The police response first, and then by the military, left almost 150 dead before the Supreme Court decided to reverse the High Court’s decision to reintroduce quotas.

Funerals of some of the dead protesters.



AFP





According to the ruling, 93% of civil servants will now be chosen on merit, leaving only 5% of posts reserved for descendants of war veterans and 2% for marginalised groups, including transsexuals. The demonstrators have welcomed the decision, but warn that they will continue to protest until all those arrested in the demonstrations are released, something they themselves have done by storming one of the prisons and letting hundreds of them out.

In any case, the protests are more than a reaction against an unfair court decision. They reflect a deep discontent with the system, which is spreading around the world. Curiously, it often impacts the countries that are growing the most, such as Bangladesh. Although it remains one of the poorest in Asia, many consider it the miracle of the Indian subcontinent, because it has managed to channel investments in different industries – such as textiles – to create jobs and create a middle class. In 2023, its economy expanded by 7.1%, and this year it will reach 6%.

The army has fired live ammunition.



Reuters





But youth unemployment is soaring – 400,000 graduates compete for 3,000 civil service jobs every year – and, as happens almost everywhere, the property market is rising far faster than wages. Incomes may therefore improve, but they are going further because housing is in the hands of a handful of rentiers whose collusion with the rulers – past and/or present – is particularly irritating for the majority of the population.

It is regrettable that 150 people have to die every time justice is sought. And that governments respond to a legitimate affront with bullets and tools typical of dictatorships, such as blocking communications or using exceptional measures under the State of Emergency. But everything indicates that, in an increasingly unequal world, these sad events will become a regular occurrence.

Freedom of the press The Wall Street Journal’s Heads and Tails

Some media outlets are proud of their martyrs. A journalist killed covering a war or imprisoned in a dictatorship gives them prestige. For some, they are proof that they are doing their commendable job of controlling power well. Because the press likes to appeal to noble causes. And the Wall Street Journal is no exception: it has cried foul after its journalist Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia for espionage.

Evan Gershkovich receives the news of his conviction.



AFP





“This outrageous lie comes after Evan spent 478 days in prison, unjustly detained, and all for doing his job as a journalist,” denounces the CEO of Dow Jones, publisher of the influential American newspaper. “Journalism is not a crime, and we will not stop until Evan is freed,” he concludes.

It would be hard to find fault with those words if it weren’t for what the WSJ has done to another of its journalists, but in Hong Kong. Selina Cheng has been fired from the newspaper for her work defending press freedom in the former British colony, a case that has sent shivers through the journalistic community of a city whose fundamental rights are under siege by China.

Selina Cheng in front of the editorial office from which she was fired, where a photo of Gershkovich is displayed.



AFP





“Three weeks ago, when the paper’s bosses learned that I was running for president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, my supervisor in the UK asked me to withdraw my candidacy,” Cheng says. “When I refused, they told me it was incompatible with my job. My editor told me that WSJ journalists should not appear defending freedom of expression in a place like Hong Kong, although they can do so in the West,” she adds, stressing that it is also a crime to prevent workers from unionizing.

The newspaper has not given any explanation for Cheng’s sudden dismissal, but it has demonstrated the double standards that exist. Freedom of the press, yes, but only in those dictatorships that we can stand up to or in which we have no interest.

US Elections Biden leaves, Harris enters

Joe Biden has resisted as long as he could, but in the end he has been made to see reason and has decided to retire, which is about time. He is withdrawing from a battle for the presidency that he had practically lost and passing the baton to his vice president, Kamala Harris. He already has the necessary support for the nomination from the Democratic Party, but not enough time to prepare a strong candidacy, although he does seem to have excited part of the more progressive electorate that was disenchanted with the octogenarian president.

Kamala Harris is not going to have it easy.



Reuters





Donald Trump will now have to update his repertoire of insults and lies to attack Harris. Although he has it easy with his coreligionists, because there is nothing better than putting a woman of color – not black – so that the notorious misogynist and racist who is trying to return to the presidency of a socially underdeveloped country can unleash himself.

The question is whether Harris will be able to unite and mobilize Democrats and attract Republicans disenchanted with the former tycoon, especially women and minorities. She will have a tough time, especially after the assassination attempt that has turned Trump into the quintessential alpha male.

That’s all for today. I hope I’ve given you a good idea of ​​what’s going on out there. If you’re subscribed, you’ll receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.