About 14,000 liters of beer drink “Mr. Cider” were confiscated in warehouses and shops in Udmurtia. This was announced on June 6 by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Irina Volk.

“In Samara, employees of the State traffic inspectorate stopped a truck in which they found plastic kegs with a total volume of 810 liters and documents for obtaining alcoholic products under the brand name “Mr. Cider”. On the territory of Udmurtia, in warehouses and shops, police officers seized almost 14 thousand liters of beer drink, and in Mordovia – more than 250 liters, ”she told reporters.

Also, 216 thirty-liter kegs with dangerous products were found in the Ulyanovsk region, and over 1,700 liters of the drink were seized in the Penza region.

According to Izvestia, a total of 444 retail outlets were checked. Of the 34, 1,247 liters of alcoholic beverages produced by Andi were seized.

The chief accountant of the enterprise and two managers were also detained. They were interrogated as witnesses.

Earlier, on June 5, in several Russian regions there was a mass poisoning with a counterfeit drink “Mr. Cider”. According to the latest data, 51 people were poisoned in the Ulyanovsk region, 18 of them died.

According to Izvestia, two people died from poisoning in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and three more victims are in serious condition. Specialists of the toxicological department are fighting for their lives. In the Samara region, two people died, 14 were injured. Also, the authorities of Udmurtia announced the poisoning of two people in the region, they are in critical condition.

An entrepreneur who supplies alcoholic beverages was detained on June 5. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).