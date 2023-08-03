Here are the latest financial results from Nintendoshowing what has happened in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 through June 30 and, unsurprisingly, the family of systems Nintendo switches it has continued to sell well. Combining the standard model of switches with him lite and the OLED, Nintendo switches it has sold an impressive 129.53 million units; is approaching the 130 million figure.

And things are looking up. Nintendo has claimed that this figure represents a 13.9% increase in year-on-year sales and specifically mentions the impressive sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as one of the main reasons for this success, which makes sense.

Here’s the breakdown of how the console has sold in the past quarter:

DS – 154.02 million units

switches – 129.53 million units

game boy – 118.69 million units

Wii – 101.63 million units

gameboy advance – 81.51 million units

3DS – 75.94 million units

Family Computer / NES – 61.91 million units

Super Family Computer / SNES – 49.10 million units

N64 – 32.93 million units

Game Cube – 21.74 million units

Wii OR – 13.56 million units

Total hardware sales of switches in fiscal year 2024/Q1: 3.91 million

total sales of switches standard in fiscal year 2024/Q1: 0.64 million

total sales of OLED switch in fiscal year 2024/Q1: 2.83 million

total sales of Switch Lite in fiscal year 2024/Q1: 0.43 million

This does not change the overall ranking of the position of switches on the best-selling consoles of Nintendobut it continues to get closer and closer to the first place, which is currently still occupied by Nintendo DS. This is what the standings look like until June 30, 2023:

The continued success of switches it’s even more impressive when you consider that the console is now entering its seventh year. We weren’t sure anything could rival the DSbut with the huge numbers of Tears of the Kingdom and other possible successes on the way like Super Mario Wonder and Super Mario RPGwe begin to think that the good old switches might have a chance.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I knew that the switches was going to reach the number Nintendo search, but I didn’t know it was going to happen so fast!