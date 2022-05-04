State of Mexico.- Moments of terror lived this Tuesday afternoon the inhabitants of SUltepec, State of Mexicowhen a large group of gunmen besieged the municipality and attacked the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office General of Mexican Justice of that locality.

This information was confirmed through an official statement issued by the Prosecutor’s Office, in which they indicate that two elements of the Edomex Security Secretariat were injured during the attack, but they are now out of danger. However, unofficial versions issued moments before indicated that the attack left a balance of four dead and ten wounded.

Since 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday, the siege of criminal groups was reported, when they directly confronted security elements in charge of guarding the FGJEM facilities in Sultepec. In the face of the aggression, the officers asked for reinforcements, according to what is heard in the audios of the police force that were leaked on social networks.

While the attack was taking place at the FGJEM facilities, police officers reported a roadblock on the road that leads to Zacualpan. Hours later, they detected more blockades at other access points, where they placed loaded vehicles and units that they set on fire with which they prevented the access of external police aid to the municipality.

Audios of police officers asking for help were leaked through social networks, where the detonation of large-caliber weapons is heard in the background.

In some of the leaked audios, alleged police officers claim that the attackers were traveling aboard 20 vans of different colors.

It is worth mentioning that Sultepec is part of the southern part of the entity that borders the State of Guerrero and is known as “hot land”.