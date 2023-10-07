With videoIn Afghanistan, the death toll after Saturday’s major earthquakes has risen to 2,053, the Ministry of Disasters reports. 9,240 people are said to have been injured. More than 1,300 houses were also destroyed by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake. Rescuers searched all night for victims and survivors.
