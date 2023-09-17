STORM LIBYAAt least 891 buildings in the Libyan coastal city of Derna have been completely destroyed by floods. Hundreds of other buildings have been damaged or buried under mud, Libyan state media report. According to the UN, 11,500 people have now died in the floods.

Parts of Derna were wiped out when Storm Daniel passed through the area. Poorly maintained dams then broke, causing a swirling mass of water to flow through the city. It dragged residents out to sea.

The two structures have been suffering from major maintenance backlogs for years, and money from the maintenance fund may have been embezzled. Al-Sediq al-Sour, the country’s attorney general, announced the start of an investigation late Friday evening during a press conference in affected Derna. He said prosecutors will investigate the functioning of the city government as well as previous administrations. The maintenance fund for the dams is also examined, how it has been used and whether any funds have been misappropriated.

“I assure the residents that prosecutors will take strict action against those who made mistakes or were negligent, they may even face criminal charges,” al-Sediq al-Sour said. According to the Libyan, the two dams were built in the 1970s by a Yugoslav company “not to collect water, but to protect Derna from flooding.” The city had previously been hit by floods, including in 1941, 1959 and 1968. The prosecutor reported that dam management in Libya had already discovered cracks in the two structures in 1998. See also Media: Taliban kill IS masterminds behind attack in Kabul

Aerial view of the affected Derna, in eastern Libya. © Reuters



Thousands of dead and missing

The search for survivors and victims continues steadily. The bodies of people swept away by the floods are now washing up near the coastal city. Last Sunday, the dam located 13 kilometers from Derna collapsed due to Storm Daniel, which passed over the North African country and caused heavy rainfall. The released water also caused the second dam 1 kilometer from the city to collapse, after which a meter-high wall of water hit Derna.

Although estimates of the death toll from the disaster from different authorities have varied widely in recent days, the United Nations now reports in a report that there are almost 11,500 fatalities. In the city of Derna, 11,300 people died, and another 170 elsewhere. The UN bases the figures on findings from the Red Crescent aid organization. According to CNN the UN Humanitarian Aid Organization OCHA reports that more than 10 thousand people are still missing in Derna. However, the hope of finding survivors is nil six days after the disaster.

In the report, the UN calls the humanitarian situation in Derna “still particularly grim” a week after the disaster. The city is struggling with, among other things, a major shortage of clean drinking water. The UN also warns that the floods may have shifted landmines in the region and pose a danger to pedestrians. See also Affair about the parking badge: CDU reprimands Marius Weiß after resigning

Tunisian rescuers search the Derna coastline for victims. © AFP



Since 1998, resources have been made available to repair the dams, the AFP news agency reports about the attorney general’s press conference. But for various reasons, repair work on the flood defenses was never actually started. The country has been in chaos for a long time due to various civil wars and different governments that have been in power. In a study from November 2022, Libyan engineer and academic Abdel-Wanis Ashour warns of a “catastrophe” that threatens Derna if the authorities do not maintain the two dams, according to AFP. “Most of the victims could have been prevented,” the head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Petteri Taalas, said this weekend. Due to the political instability in the country, it is also questionable to what extent the research can actually be carried out.

Medical supplies arrive in Libya

Meanwhile, 29 tons of medical supplies have arrived in the Libyan city of Benghazi for survivors of the devastating floods. This could help approximately 250,000 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced. This includes vital medicines for chronic and infectious diseases, wound care materials, but also body bags. The material goes to hospitals and doctors in the region.

Depending on the route, it is between 300 and 400 kilometers from the port city of Benghazi to the hard-hit coastal city of Derna. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, only one road is accessible into the city. See also 64,000 Christmas trees handed over for processing in the Moscow Region

Saudi Arabia reported the departure of a first aid flight to Libya earlier on Saturday, and Russia indicated that a third Russian aid flight had arrived in the stricken country. An Italian navy ship docked in Derna on Saturday, carrying goods such as tents, blankets, water pumps and tractors.

Aid supplies from the United Arab Emirates have also arrived in Benghazi. © AFP



Aid organizations are now warning of a new humanitarian crisis after the floods. Diseases can spread in the disaster area. For example, there are fears of an outbreak of diseases such as cholera due to contaminated water. Political instability in the oil-rich country could also hinder reconstruction. Libya has been in chaos since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. There are currently two rival governments.

Shortages of housing, food, drinking water and medication may also arise. According to the WHO, at least 35,000 people have been left homeless by the disaster.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: