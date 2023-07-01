45,000 police were mobilized; government speaks of a calmer situation, but with violent acts in places like Lyon and Marseille

Almost 1,000 people (994) were arrested and 79 police officers were injured in the protests in France on Friday night (June 30, 2023) and Saturday morning (July 1), second the French government. The Interior Ministry said the figures are part of a “interim national assessment”. The information is from the newspaper Le Monde.

Protesters protest the killing of a teenager by the police. In all, 45,000 police were deployed to stop violent acts in 4th night in a row of protests. New scenes of violence took place in several cities in France, especially in Marseille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne. But, according to the ministry, the demonstrations were, in general, “of lesser intensity compared to the previous night”.

The government said 1,350 vehicles and 234 buildings were burned or vandalized. There were 2,560 fires on public roads.

French President Emmanuel Macron left an EU (European Union) summit in Brussels on Friday morning (June 30) to attend a crisis meeting. He urged parents to keep their children at home and accused social media companies of playing a “considerable role”, saying that violence is being organized online. He asked platforms like Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content.

See some pictures of the acts:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On the morning of Tuesday (June 27), around 8:15 am local time (3:15 am in Brasilia time), a 17-year-old youth was stopped at a roadblock that was being carried out on Joliot-Curie Avenue, in Nanterre, region metropolitan Paris.

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The officer then shot the young man in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case went public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the police officer responsible for the shooting was in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

