“Yandex. Schedule”: 95 flights were canceled and delayed at Moscow airports

On Friday, September 1, 95 flights were canceled and delayed at three Moscow airports. This is evidenced by the data of the service Yandex.Schedule.

So, 51 aircraft flights were delayed in Domodedovo, 14 flights were canceled. In Vnukovo, in turn, 16 flights were postponed, 6 were canceled. Sheremetyevo delayed 6 flights, 2 were canceled.

There is no information about disruptions in the schedule in Zhukovsky. The reason for the change in the departure time of almost 100 aircraft in the capital’s air harbors is not reported.

Earlier on September 1, it became known that Moscow’s Vnukovo airport restricted and redirected flights amid reports of drones. At about 05:37, part of the flights were redirected to other airports in the capital. At 06:57, planes were allowed to take off at Vnukovo, and at 07:28 all restrictions were lifted.