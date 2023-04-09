In the Czech Republic, 95 criminal cases were opened against citizens supporting the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, the Czech police have opened almost 100 criminal cases against citizens related to supporting Russia in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Portal writes about it Irozhlas.cz.

“We opened 95 criminal cases,” the newspaper quoted the press secretary of the police of the republic, Ondrej Moravchik, as saying.