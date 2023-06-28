The Dutch government is busy with the implementation of road pricing. The rate is expected to be between 7 and 8 cents per kilometre. Because we are all Dutch, we will like to donate as little as possible to the treasury. That’s why the government is looking for ways to monitor car mileages with as little as possible loopholes for motorists.

Because the Dutch are going to try to get out of it, right? To answer that question, a follow-up study was conducted by ARUP and KPMG. The researchers predict that 12.5 percent of Dutch motorists will commit fraud when road pricing. According to RTL News that amounts to almost one million Dutch people.

How does the government want to prevent fraud with road pricing?

The researchers also give a number of motives for smuggling, such as being against road pricing on principle or accepting the risk of a fine in the hope of saving more by fraud. According to the research team, you could solve reversal by, for example, setting up an anonymous tip line or by stricter checks.

Another way to reduce fraud, according to the research, is to use influencers. Yes, we would have loved to say this is a joke, but it isn’t. The influencers should explain what the purpose of road pricing is. We can already see a fitness influencer go: ‘Break down the tent, but leave your odometer alone’.

The odometer reading is passed on to the MOT, probably

In addition, no way has yet been chosen to monitor the odometer readings. The preference is to pass on the measured mileage during the MOT from the garages to the government. Another option is a device that transmits its location live. The disadvantages are the installation of the measuring device and concerns about privacy.

According to RTL News the cabinet will not decide until after the summer at the earliest on how your kilometers will be registered from 2030. A decision would also have to be made on the rate per kilometer driven. And probably also what the fine will be if you bottle things up. But we’ll have to wait a while for that.