A luxury boutique in Florida, United States, lost nearly US$ 1 million by stealing 13 unique Hermès bags. The loss was booked by Only Authentics boutique in Palm Beach earlier this month.

According to USA Today, store owner Virgil Rogers said the bags were stolen when the window they were displayed in was broken during the night of December 14th.

The store features a 30-year curated collection of Hermes and Chanel bags, jewelry and accessories. Hermes handbags come in a variety of styles and lines made up of unique pieces. Kelly and Birkin are the most expensive bags in the line.

