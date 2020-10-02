new Delhi: There have been about 64 lakh cases of corona virus infection in India. Of these, about one lakh patients have lost their lives. The fastest infection in the world is spreading in India. In the last 24 hours, 81,484 new Corona cases have been registered. While 78,877 patients recovered from Corona. However 1095 patients lost their lives too.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now reached 63 lakh 94 thousand. Of these, 99,773 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 42 thousand and 53 lakh 52 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is about five times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to ICMR, a total of 767.6 million sample tests of corona virus have been done till October 1, out of which 11 lakh samples were tested yesterday. The positivity rate is seven percent.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.56%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 15%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 83%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. So far, 14 lakh cases have been registered here. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. In the case of active case, India is second in the world. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

read this also-

World’s broken record for death in one day from Corona, 7 times more deaths in Argentina, see list of top-10 countries

New corona cases in India, 68 thousand were cured in US-Brazil in 24 hours, 1725 infected people died