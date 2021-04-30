S.Radiation bursts, so-called flares, occur regularly on the sun: triggered by powerful magnetic fields, they hurl high-energy radiation and storms of charged particles into space within minutes. What Meredith MacGregor of the American University of Colorado and her colleagues saw flashing on the nearest star Proxima Centauri on May 1, 2019, was a hundred times stronger than any solar flare observed so far: “Within a few seconds, the star increased its ultraviolet radiation by that 14,000 times as much, ”reports the astronomer. For the planet Proxima b, discovered in 2016, which orbits the star in less than twelve days, this does not mean anything good: “If there was life on Proxima’s next planet, it would have to be very different from that on Earth,” says MacGregor. “Anyway, a person would have a hard time there.”

Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the Sun at a distance of just under 4.3 light years or 41 trillion kilometers. In the earthly sky, however, it can only be seen with telescopes, because the star is a so-called red dwarf: Its luminosity is just 0.002 percent of the solar value. Its so-called “habitable zone”, ie the distance in which the radiation from the star would enable liquid water on an Earth-like planet, is therefore close to the star. The roughly Earth-sized planet Proxima b, which orbits in this zone, is much closer to its star than Earth is to the sun: its distance to the star is seven million kilometers, while the earth is around 150 million kilometers from the sun. Another planet, Proxima c, orbits 1.5 times the distance from the earth around Proxima and thus far outside the habitable zone.



Wherever Earth-like exoplanets are suspected, artistic dreams are usually not far away: Here Proxima b in the sunlight of its home star.

Image: dpa





This means that Proxima b in particular is exposed to the flares from Proxima Centauri. And they are not only more violent, but also more numerous than the eruptions on the sun. Over the course of several months, MacGregor and her colleagues pointed nine telescopes on Earth and in space for a total of 40 hours at the star in the constellation Centaur. The May 1st outbreak stood out, but it was only one of many. Not all data have been evaluated yet, but in addition to the superflare, around 70 more have already been found, the researchers report in her article published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters (doi: 10.3847 / 2041-8213 / abf14c). “Proxima Centauri’s planets are hit by eruptions of this type not just once a century, but possibly several times a day,” says MacGregor.

On earth, strong solar flares can damage satellites, impair radio communications or even damage power supply networks. These effects are harmless compared to the consequences that the constant radiation bombardment has on Proxima Centrauri’s companions. There, astronomers suspect, the radiation is likely to destroy the entire atmosphere of the planets over time and thus make any higher life on the surface impossible. The same applies to most stars of this type, if not all: Observations show that red dwarfs are far more active than stars of the Sun type and that violent bursts of radiation are the order of the day. In the past few years, astronomers have also discovered many Earth-like planets in red dwarfs of all places. Not because there are more planets there than there are other stars – they can only be detected more quickly because of their narrow orbits and thus short orbital times. Whether these worlds are also good places to search for extraterrestrial life can be doubted in the light of the new observations.

The observation campaign by MacGregor and her team should also be understood as part of this search. Never before have astronomers followed the activity of a red dwarf star as comprehensively as in this case: In addition to optical telescopes, Proxima Centauri was observed by instruments that are sensitive in the X-ray, UV or radio range of the spectrum. The researchers found that the star flashes very differently depending on the spectral range. The flare from May 2019, for example, increased the brightness of Proxima in visible light by only 0.9 percent. At millimeter wavelengths it was a factor of a thousand – a novelty. Until recently, it was unknown that stars can produce flares in this radio range as well. With the Alma radio telescope network in northern Chile, the scientists have had a tool at hand for several years with which they can also examine other dwarf stars for flares in the future. On the one hand, they hope to learn more about the origin of these outbreaks, which apparently take place differently on red dwarfs than on the sun. And of course they want to find out which planets are worth a more intensive search for life – and which are not.